First National Trust Co Has $19.42 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $587.08. The firm has a market cap of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

