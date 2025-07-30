First National Trust Co Has $72.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,846 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $72,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

