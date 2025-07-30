First National Trust Co Has $72.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2025

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,846 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $72,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.