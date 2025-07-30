First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EFA opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.