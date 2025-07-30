First National Trust Co Purchases 16,986 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $26,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,424 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,779,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,959,000 after buying an additional 3,880,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,703,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,773 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

