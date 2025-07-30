First National Trust Co Sells 29,529 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,529 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $136.67.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

