First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,465,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

