Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

