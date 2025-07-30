Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,010 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 88,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

