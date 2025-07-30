Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 525 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.09.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

