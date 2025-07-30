Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.