Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 90.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,341 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.