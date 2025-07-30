Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.89. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.