Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $75.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

