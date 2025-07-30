Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 569 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $598,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $349.03 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

