FSA Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,810 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,662,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,755,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,797,000 after buying an additional 1,026,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after buying an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,317,000 after buying an additional 892,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.