FSA Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,213.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after acquiring an additional 215,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,874,000 after acquiring an additional 163,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after acquiring an additional 116,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IJJ opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.24 and a 12-month high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.