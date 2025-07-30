FSA Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 112,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after acquiring an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,997,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,352,000 after acquiring an additional 96,020 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,854,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,535,000 after acquiring an additional 249,089 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $114.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

