FSA Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 222,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHM stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

