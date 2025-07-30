Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 477.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,047 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 527,119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

