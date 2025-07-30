Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,193,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,466,000 after purchasing an additional 486,697 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 411,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

