Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 17,128 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.