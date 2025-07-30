Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,779,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,619,000 after acquiring an additional 500,835 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.