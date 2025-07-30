Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 205,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 592,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Gogoro Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gogoro by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 382,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Gogoro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

