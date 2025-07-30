Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.1% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

