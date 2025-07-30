Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,779,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,560,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 27.7% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,912 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,346 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of SCHG opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
