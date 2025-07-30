Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Acquires Shares of 10,322 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.1% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

