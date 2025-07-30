Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Short Interest Update

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Stock Performance

GSPY opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $575.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

