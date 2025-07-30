Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Trading Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69. 482,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 128,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

