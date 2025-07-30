Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 5,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Get Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.40%.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.