GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 98.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 128,137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

