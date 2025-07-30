GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.40% of McEwen worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen by 282,420.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McEwen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen by 12,910.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of McEwen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of McEwen from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of McEwen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

McEwen stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. McEwen Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $576.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.98.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.06 million. McEwen had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

