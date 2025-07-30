GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 265.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIX opened at $688.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.41 and its 200 day moving average is $439.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $709.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

