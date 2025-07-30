Gunma Bank Ltd. Acquires 38,397 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 123.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 2.3% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 192.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NOBL opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

