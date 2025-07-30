Gunma Bank Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,358 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $136.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

