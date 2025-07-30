Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,830,000. Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 693,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,899,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,141,000 after purchasing an additional 110,510 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 127,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 313,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GNR stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $58.86.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

