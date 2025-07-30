Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,306 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

