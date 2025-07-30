Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $5.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apex Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 7.5%

BATS VLUE opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $116.51.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.