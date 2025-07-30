Gunma Bank Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,622,000 after purchasing an additional 272,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,502,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,608,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16,981.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 67,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VPU stock opened at $182.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.13.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.