Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 88,000 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Gunma Bank Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $82.80.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.