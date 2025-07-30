Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,176,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. UGI Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. UGI’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

