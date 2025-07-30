Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 3,079 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.