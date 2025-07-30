Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.00 and last traded at C$62.00. Approximately 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.94.

Harvia Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.04.

About Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric and wood burning heaters, as well as combi heaters with steam; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna interior solutions; doors and glass products; hot tubs; control units; infrared cabins, controls, and heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.

