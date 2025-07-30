Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.00 and last traded at C$62.00. Approximately 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.94.
Harvia Oyj Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.04.
About Harvia Oyj
Harvia Oyj manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric and wood burning heaters, as well as combi heaters with steam; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna interior solutions; doors and glass products; hot tubs; control units; infrared cabins, controls, and heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harvia Oyj
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Harvia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.