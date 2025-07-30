HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

