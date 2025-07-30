HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 192.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 4.1%

BATS:NOBL opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.