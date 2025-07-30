Head-To-Head Analysis: NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) versus Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeurAxis and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 0.00

NeurAxis currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.18%. Given NeurAxis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeurAxis is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.93 million 6.44 -$14.63 million ($1.19) -2.20 Precision Optics $15.68 million 0.00 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) N/A

This table compares NeurAxis and Precision Optics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis. NeurAxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NeurAxis has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -492.76% N/A -641.25% Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of NeurAxis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeurAxis beats Precision Optics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

