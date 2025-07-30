Head to Head Review: Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Macerich and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Macerich alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 2 6 5 0 2.23 Equinix 0 4 20 5 3.03

Macerich presently has a consensus target price of $19.26, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $957.05, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Macerich.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $18.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Macerich pays out -158.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 195.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Macerich has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -12.26% -4.37% -1.44% Equinix 10.48% 6.96% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macerich and Equinix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $918.20 million 4.74 -$194.12 million ($0.43) -40.04 Equinix $8.75 billion 9.07 $815.00 million $9.62 84.32

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinix beats Macerich on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.