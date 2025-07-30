Head-To-Head Survey: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) versus SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEGRO has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and SEGRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -21.22% -9.11% -1.73% SEGRO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 0 1 4.00 SEGRO 0 3 0 1 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and SEGRO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.42%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than SEGRO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and SEGRO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $442.32 million 0.83 -$95.67 million ($1.43) -3.86 SEGRO $862.60 million 13.49 $759.07 million N/A N/A

SEGRO has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SEGRO beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of December 31, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries. For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing (including data centres) located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive. A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO’s purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing Low-Carbon Growth, Investing in Local Communities and Environments and Nurturing Talent. Striving for the highest standards of innovation, sustainable business practices and enabling economic and societal prosperity underpins SEGRO’s ambition to be the best property company.

