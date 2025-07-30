Hovde Group Has Lowered Expectations for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Price

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Hovde Group from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on INBK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.72.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

