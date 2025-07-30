Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 667 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after purchasing an additional 511,699 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 486,396 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,118,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 833,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,081,000 after purchasing an additional 381,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

