IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 59,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWC stock opened at $132.73 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $139.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

